press release:What's better than juicy tomatoes and aromatic herbs, spicy peppers and greens of all kinds freshly harvested from the outdoors? Herb Garden horticulturist Erin Presley will cover easy design, planting, and recipe ideas for the melding of beauty and function by incorporating edibles into ornamental and container gardens.

Tuesday, February 9, 6-7:30 p.m. | Registration deadline: January 31

$16 / $13 Member