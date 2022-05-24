Edna St. Vincent Millay Was Working Some Stuff Out

media release: Don’t be fooled by her genteel name and New England base of operations. As early 20th century poet/playwrights go, Edna St. Vincent Millay was a cynic and a stone-cold killer—metaphorically speaking. 

Two Slatterns and a King – Don’t judge a book by its cover. And when someone tells you who they are: believe them.

Aria da Capo – A “bitterly ironic little fantasy” about territory, war, murder, and the quest for life-sustaining macaroons.

Plus selections from her extensive library of poetry. For fans of Dorothy Parker, non-realism, or mayhem.

Performed live Tuesday, May 24, at 7 PM at Dark Horse ArtBar, 756 E. Washington St, Madison. Free and open to the public.

https://falconbridgeplayers.org/workshop/edna-st-vincent-millay-was-working-some-stuff-out-may-2022/

