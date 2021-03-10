ONLINE: Education, Childcare and Hither Education Budget Action Meeting

media release: After more than a year of COVID-19, Wisconsin's working families are struggling. 2020 has made it clear that we need to reinvest in our public schools, in affordable, high-quality childcare, and in our higher education system, so that every kid and family has the resources they need to succeed. If we want to build a strong recovery from COVID-19 and a bright future in Wisconsin, we need to reinvest in these resources.

Join us for a virtual meeting on March 10th to hear from legislators, experts, and other Wisconsinites about our priorities in the Badger Bounceback Budget, from investing in student mental health and public schools to expanding high-quality child care options and college affordability. We’ll share more about how to engage throughout the budget process, and provide ways to let our legislators know we want them to invest in these priorities in our state budget.

The Assembly Democratic members of the Joint Committee on Finance launched Forward Wisconsin, an initiative to educate and engage the public in the 2021-23 Wisconsin State Budget. State Representatives Evan Goyke (D-Milwaukee) and Greta Neubauer (D-Racine), along with their Democratic Assembly colleagues and various organizations, will host Forward Wisconsin’s virtual Budget Action Meetings every Wednesday throughout the month of March.

Following the launch of this new public engagement initiative, Rep. Goyke and Rep. Neubauer offered the following remarks:

“One of the best parts of being members of the Joint Committee on Finance is hearing from people all over Wisconsin about their budget priorities and where they want to see state dollars go. Budgets are moral documents and where we invest our tax dollars matters.”

“Wisconsinites deserve a budget that puts them first. In order to win a budget for working families, we need people from across the state to engage in this process. Forward Wisconsin creates a safe opportunity for Wisconsinites to not only weigh in on the budget, but to also take action and be able to advocate for issues that matter to them and their neighbors.”

The virtual budget action meetings will take place every Wednesday in March at 7:00 pm. Registration will be live for each meeting one week in advance. A full schedule of budget action meetings and topics is available here.