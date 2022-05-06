Ron's Supper Club, Educational Davis (CD release), No Tagbacks

The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: DOORS @ 7P // SHOW @ 8P; $10 TIX // 21+.

A night of hard rock, pop-punk and everything in between on Friday, May 6 at the Rigby Bar and Grill. Educational Davis will be releasing “Navigation” for the first time on Compact Disc.

R on's Supper Club (MAD) - Hard Rock Originals/90's and 2000's Covers

https://www.ronssupperclubmusic.com/

No Tagbacks (CHI) - Pop Punk

http://bit.ly/misanthropicoldman

Educational Davis (MAD) - New Wave Synth Rock (Navigation CD Release)

https://educationaldavis.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/events/507601680784914/

Info

The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
Google Calendar - Ron's Supper Club, Educational Davis (CD release), No Tagbacks - 2022-05-06 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ron's Supper Club, Educational Davis (CD release), No Tagbacks - 2022-05-06 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ron's Supper Club, Educational Davis (CD release), No Tagbacks - 2022-05-06 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ron's Supper Club, Educational Davis (CD release), No Tagbacks - 2022-05-06 20:00:00 ical