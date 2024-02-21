Educational Davis, Cody James

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Educational Davis and his band play synth-drenched rock folding goth, post-punk, funk, and pop influences into a highly digestible new wave burrito.

https://educationaldavis.bandcamp.com/

Guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Cody James' warm, fuzzy blanket of pop and rock is supported by satin sheets of jazz and blues and topped with Midwestern-tinged pillows. Playing and arranging every instrument, Cody lays in a tasty bed of insightful songwriting that searches for the new and unexpected.

https://officialcodyjames.com/

Info

Music
608-285-2951
