Educational Davis, Cody James
Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Casey Pleva
The band Educational Davis.
Educational Davis
Educational Davis and his band play synth-drenched rock folding goth, post-punk, funk, and pop influences into a highly digestible new wave burrito.
Guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Cody James' warm, fuzzy blanket of pop and rock is supported by satin sheets of jazz and blues and topped with Midwestern-tinged pillows. Playing and arranging every instrument, Cody lays in a tasty bed of insightful songwriting that searches for the new and unexpected.