press release: July 18, 8pm (doors at 7) Eef Barzelay, suggested donation $20

Like Ringenberg, it's been far too long since Eef Barzelay played at the house. He is synonymous with his band Clem Snide. His last appearance was a very noteworthy show #100, of which he said, "I can't imagine doing anything a hundred times." As show 300 looms on the horizon, I can safely say I couldn't imagine this either.

Please remember that there is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is on Duncan or Ellenwood one block over, then you can take the path up to MacArthur Ct and to my house. It's best to not park on MacArthur Court so the neighbors can still use their driveways.

https://goo.gl/maps/MdGwjhZWSq C2

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.

twitter.com/righteouskiki