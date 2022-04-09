Egg Hunt
Sugar Creek Elementary School, Verona 740 N. Main St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
media release: Latino Nation is hosting an event for the community and an egg hunt for the kids. We will have games, live music, live bunnies, jugglers, arts and crafts, Dream Bus, Fire/Police department and food. El Chisme will be with us.
Latino Nation (a student group at Verona Area High School) is raising money for a trip to Chicago in May to the National Mexican Museum of Art.
Info
