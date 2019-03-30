Eine Kleine Kaserei

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: A 100-year old Swiss cheese factory is restored and traditional copper kettle cheesemaking is demonstrated. Filmmaker Bob Leff will provide an introduction to the film and a discussion will follow the screening. Copies of Eine Kleine Kaserei (A Little Cheese Factory) and Bob's other films will be available for purchase. Refreshments will be served. For more information about other films that Bob has created, see the Video Art Creations website: www.vapfilms.com

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
608-246-4548
