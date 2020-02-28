press release: Ekali is a Canadian instrumentalist and producer from Vancouver, BC. He started making electronic music in 2014, and since has been making big waves in the electronic community; from his visceral, captivating original work and collaborations to this thundering club remixes. Ekali experienced a rapid rise to recognition after receiving a writing credit on Drake’s If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late. Ekali joined the Skrillex-founded OWSLA label, which released his song “Babylon” as a single.

Ekali’s 2016 headline fall was a huge success, selling out most shows throughout North America.

In 2017, Ekali has hit the festival circuit with performances at Electric Forest, Hard Summer, Shambhala, Buku, Forecastle, and Life is Beautiful, to name a few.