press release: The Eken Park Neighborhood Association is excited to announce the fifth installation of the popular Eken Park Festival! This year’s festival will be held on August 21 and will feature incredible musical talent from a wide range of genres, delicious local cuisine and beer, kids activities, and much more!

This family-friendly, community-oriented event will take place on the 700 block of Mayer Avenue located next to the Tip Top Tavern, Ogden's North Street Diner, and the North Street Cabaret—easily accessible via public transportation courtesy of the City of Madison Metro Transit (bus lines 4, 5, 10, 27, 29, 56, and 57) or by bicycle (the Starkweather Creek Bike Path or Demetral Field Trail).

Our festival committee is currently working tirelessly to ensure that this year is our best festival yet!

Music Line-up: COMING SOON!

We hope to see you at this year's festival as we celebrate all our community has to offer as one of Madison's most unique neighborhoods!

https://www.facebook.com/events/217814410083271/