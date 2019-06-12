El Mercadito de Centro

Centro Hispano 810 W. Badger Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Centro’s Mercadito is not your traditional farmer's market -- modeled on the little street markets you find in Latin America, it brings together culinary experiences with entertainment the whole family can enjoy. Mercadito creates a place and time for the local community to gather each week and pause for a moment. It provides access to fresh and healthy food on the Southside of Madison throughout the year while showcasing the diverse cultural and culinary traditions of our Latino community.  

What you’ll find at Mercadito: Local products for sale, produce, traditional Latin American food and beverage, crafts, traditional entertainment, activities for children and more. Check our facebook page weekly to find out what we will be featuring this week! 

Featuring live weekly healthy cooking demonstration at 5:30PM using products from the market.

Info

Centro Hispano 810 W. Badger Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Farmers' Markets
608-255-3018
