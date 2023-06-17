El Niño Indigo, DJ Zip Disk, Paul Gordon

media release: El Niño Indigo - acme collective | CONEXION

El Niño Indigo has been making waves in Minneapolis with his forward-thinking acme party that he started in 2017. That has blossomed into a collective dedicated to promoting art, culture, and music in a intersectional and inclusive way. He made his smartbar debut this year and regularly appears in New York, where he hosts CONEXION, a show on the Lot Radio.

+ local support from

DJ Zip Disk

Paul Gordon

21+ w/ID

$10

Cash only (ATM up front)

JAMS and Robinia strive to create a safe place for all. If you feel uncomfortable at a party, please reach out to the JAMS crew (the doorperson can help you identify someone if needed), or anyone from Robinia.

El Niño Indigo - acme collective | CONEXION

El Niño Indigo has been making waves in Minneapolis with his forward-thinking acme party that he started in 2017. That has blossomed into a collective dedicated to promoting art, culture, and music in a intersectional and inclusive way. He made his smartbar debut this year and regularly appears in New York, where he hosts CONEXION, a show on the Lot Radio.

+ local support from

DJ Zip Disk

Paul Gordon

21+ w/ID

$10

Cash only (ATM up front)

JAMS and Robinia strive to create a safe place for all. If you feel uncomfortable at a party, please reach out to the JAMS crew (the doorperson can help you identify someone if needed), or anyone from Robinia.

Show more