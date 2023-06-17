El Niño Indigo, DJ Zip Disk, Paul Gordon

Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: El Niño Indigo - acme collective | CONEXION

El Niño Indigo has been making waves in Minneapolis with his forward-thinking acme party that he started in 2017. That has blossomed into a collective dedicated to promoting art, culture, and music in a intersectional and inclusive way. He made his smartbar debut this year and regularly appears in New York, where he hosts CONEXION, a show on the Lot Radio.

+ local support from

DJ Zip Disk

Paul Gordon

21+ w/ID

$10

Cash only (ATM up front)

JAMS and Robinia strive to create a safe place for all. If you feel uncomfortable at a party, please reach out to the JAMS crew (the doorperson can help you identify someone if needed), or anyone from Robinia.

Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-237-3039
