press release: Tone Madison and Arts + Literature Laboratory present a special show at MaiaHaus Project Space, 402 East Mifflin Street.

Doors at 7:30 p.m., music at 8, all ages

$15 advance / $20 doors / $12 for Tone Madison Sustainers and Arts + Literature Laboratory members

ELDER ONES

Amirtha Kidambi: Vocals, Harmonium, Synthesizer, Compositions

Matt Nelson: Soprano Saxophone

Nick Dunston: Bass

Max Jaffe: Drums and Electronic Sensory Percussion