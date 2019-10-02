press release: Clare Malone, a senior political writer at FiveThirtyEight.com, is the fall 2019 Public Affairs Journalist in Residence at UW–Madison. During a public presentation Wednesday, October 2, Malone will discuss the coalitions that Democratic presidential candidates are courting to secure the party’s nomination, especially in the Midwest.

Hosted by the La Follette School of Public Affairs, Malone’s presentation – Election 2020: Where the Democratic Primary Stands – begins at 5:30 p.m. in the DeLuca Forum at the Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St. The Elections Research Center at UW–Madison is co-sponsoring the event.

Malone joined FiveThirtyEight.com in late 2015 after serving on the editorial staffs of the New Yorker and the American Prospect. Previously, she was a student affairs officer for Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service in Qatar for two years after receiving her bachelor’s degree in English and Government from Georgetown in 2009. She also coached collegiate women’s basketball while in Qatar.

Originally from Ohio, Malone has written extensively about elections in Midwestern states and is a regular contributor to FiveThirtyEight’s Politics Podcast with FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver. FiveThirtyEight is a data journalist website, which takes its name from the number of electors in the U.S. electoral college.