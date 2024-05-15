press release: Central Library’s film series, Cinesthesia, returns in 2024.

The series, which began shortly after the renovation of Central Library in 2013, was started by local cinephile Jason Fuhrman and gained momentum and new audience members right up until the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020. Fuhrman is excited to bring the series back downtown, as he believes it brings something unique to Madison.

“There are so many amazing resources here for cinephiles, but I have always tried to do my own thing and complement, rather than compete with, other film programs such as the UW Cinematheque and Mills Folly Microcinema at the Arts + Literature Laboratory,” said Fuhrman. “I think I've managed to carve a niche in the Madison film community and provide something unique that people can't get anywhere else.”

Part of what makes Cinesthesia stand out is the selection of films that are shown. Movies are shown monthly in the Community Room on the 3rd Floor, and Fuhrman says he puts a lot of thought into curating the right mix of films for the year.

“I tend to gravitate toward films that have been forgotten, overlooked, or misunderstood for one reason or another,” said Fuhrman. “I also try to emphasize titles that are either adaptations of books or have some connection to literature since the series takes place in a public library. As the program gradually takes shape and I arrange the films into a sensible order, I always look for segues, complementary pairings, unexpected juxtapositions, and contemporary resonances.”

This makes for an eclectic mix of movies that often have interesting and timely messages for attendees. But, Fuhrman says his goal is for the films to be approachable, no matter what your film history may be.

“I hope that people broaden their horizons and expand their minds a little by attending events at Cinesthesia. I want to challenge viewers and stimulate meaningful conversations with films that are both thought-provoking and entertaining. People might discover films that they never knew existed or view previously seen films in a different light,” said Fuhrman. “I think the events are for anyone and everyone who has any kind of interest in cinema—from the casual moviegoer who has watched mostly mainstream pictures to the die-hard cinephile and the discerning, jaded film aficionado. Above all, I hope they have a good time.”