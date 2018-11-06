Election Day Storytime

press release: Join us for a special election day story time with a reading of “Grace for President” by Kelly DiPucchio.

Adults receive free admission after voting 11/1-11/6. Show your “I voted” sticker at the front desk to get one free adult admission to the museum. A given sticker may only be used once. While you’re here, be sure to help your children cast their votes—to choose next year’s theme days—in our Polling Place exhibit, which closes November 6.