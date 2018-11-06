Election Night Discussion Panel

press release: On Nov. 6, at 8 p.m. in the Marquee Cinema at Union South, Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Society and Politics (SoPo) Committee will host live analysis of the midterm election results with experts that will put the outcomes into context and discuss their potential implications for Wisconsin and the country.

University of Wisconsin-Madison faculty David Canon, professor of American politics; Kenneth Mayer, professor of American politics; and Michael Wagner, associate professor of journalism and mass communications will provide the live analysis. Each will offer unique perspectives from their respective areas of expertise.

“After the 2016 presidential election season, SoPo became a safe haven for me and others to discuss our reactions and sentiments about the results while learning to be respectful of all opinions,” WUD Society and Politics Director Tanvi Tilloo said. “WUD Society and Politics provides a forum for our community to discuss societal and political issues without the pressure of having to say profound things.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about how the 2018 midterms may impact their futures and gain a deeper understanding of the outcomes in a nonpartisan setting.

Committee members are aiming for this event to provide students and other community members with a chance to learn about political and societal changes as they happen and to help attendees form educated opinions that can help fuel thoughtful discussions.

“It is important that we form educated opinions about candidates and elections —especially during times like these — so that both sides are heard and respected,” Tilloo said.

All, including students, other Wisconsin Union members and guests, are welcome to attend this event. Additional information about this free event is available at union.wisc.edu/events-and- activities/event-calendar/ event/election-discussion- panel.