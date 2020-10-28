ONLINE: Election Observers Pre-Election Meeting

media release: The Madison city clerk and city of Madison attorney are offering an online meeting for anyone planning to observe at City of Madison polling locations. At this meeting, the Attorney and Clerk will review Wisconsin’s observer rules and will answer questions about what to expect on Election Day.

Those interested may join the meeting at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, using this link, www.cityofmadison.com/pollobservers.

Anyone other than a candidate on the ballot may observe what happens at the polls on Election Day. Candidates may only observe once the polls are closed.

Wisconsin’s observer rules allow the Chief Inspector of each polling location to maintain order and ensure that there are no disruptions to the voting process. Observers will be required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing.