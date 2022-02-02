ONLINE: Election Organizing Basics for Public Education Champions

media release: Just a reminder to all public education champions that the Wisconsin Public Education Network's next free, virtual workshop is this Wednesday, February 2, from 4:30-6pm. We'll cover ELECTION ORGANIZING BASICS for public education champions: holding candidate forums, getting out the vote, sharing information with voters and more! This workshop is nonpartisan and will equip public education champions with the knowledge and tools to make voter education and GOTV efforts easy and fun at the local level.

This workshop is open to all public education champions and supporters of strong public schools. Registration is limited to those who share our mission, values and goals to ensure safe, excellent and equitable public schools for ALL Wisconsin students.