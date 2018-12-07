Election Symposium 2018
UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: Join the UW Elections Research Center for an all-day symposium as a panel of nationally renowned experts analyzes the results of the 2018 midterm elections and discusses a range of topics—from the rise of women candidates to the influence of misinformation and social media.
The ERC’s Election Symposium 2018 will be on December 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wisconsin Discovery Building (H.F. DeLuca Forum). The event is free and open to the public, but we ask that you register if you plan to attend.
Register for the Election Symposium 2018
Panel Schedule
- 9 – 9:30 a.m. “Highlights of Elections 2018” (Barry Burden)
- 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. “The Political Impact of Social and Economic Change Since 1965” (Katherine Cramer) and “Worldview and the 2018 Election” (Marc Hetherington)
- 11 – 11:50 a.m. “Measuring Success for Women in Election 2018” (Kelly Dittmar)
- 1:15 – 2:15 p.m. “A Look Back at the Politics of 2018” (Karen Tumulty)
- 2:15 – 3:30 p.m. “(Undisclosed) Campaigns on Social Media” (Young Mie Kim) and “Can Digital Literacy Save Us from Fake News?” (Brendan Nyhan)
- 3:45 – 5 p.m. “The 2018 Wisconsin Elections: What Changed, and What Didn’t?” (Charles Franklin) and “The 2018 Elections within the Wisconsin Communication Ecology” (Michael Wagner)