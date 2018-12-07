press release: Join the UW Elections Research Center for an all-day symposium as a panel of nationally renowned experts analyzes the results of the 2018 midterm elections and discusses a range of topics—from the rise of women candidates to the influence of misinformation and social media.

The ERC’s Election Symposium 2018 will be on December 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wisconsin Discovery Building (H.F. DeLuca Forum). The event is free and open to the public, but we ask that you register if you plan to attend.

Panel Schedule