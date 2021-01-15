ONLINE: Election Transition Turmoil: A Historical Perspective

press release: Join the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service at noon on Friday for “Two Bald Guy’s” first episode of the year. We will discuss presidential transitions of power, inaugurations and the historical context of events in Washington D.C. last week. Our guest will be University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point history professor Brett Barker.

Topics to be covered:

How does this transition of presidents compare to historical transitions of power?

How unusual was the citizen protest and assault on the U.S. Capitol?

Was the Capitol riot a small hiccup or a sign of existential danger for American democracy?

What are your thoughts on this topic? Join us for this livestream Friday at noon on the WIPPS Facebook page. www.facebook.com/WIPPSorg/.

Post comments and questions during the event, or email questions in advance at info@wipps.org.