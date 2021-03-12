ONLINE: Electoral Reform: What Are the Tradeoffs?

press release: Watch “Two Bald Guys” Friday at noon when we will be joined by Barry Burden, director of the Elections Research Center and University of Wisconsin-Madison Political Science professor. We will discuss proposed election reforms and their tradeoffs. This episode will be the last installment of the “Reforming Elections in America Series.”

You can watch the previous episodes of “Two Bald Guys: Reforming Elections in America Series” on YouTube.

Topics to be covered:

Do we need electoral reform in the United States?

Is it time to disband the Electoral College?

What are the tradeoffs of different approaches to electoral reform?

What are your thoughts on this topic? Join us for this livestream Friday at noon on the WIPPS Facebook page. www.facebook.com/WIPPSorg/.

Post comments and questions during the event, or email questions in advance at info@wipps.org.