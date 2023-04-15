media release: To commemorate Earth Day, the City of Monona Sustainability Committee is hosting the 3rd annual Electronics Recycling event on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Monona Grove School District Office parking lot (5301 Monona Drive). Most small electronics can be recycled for free, but larger items may require a fee. Styrofoam and corrugated cardboard will also be accepted for free.

MOST* items can be recycled for FREE but these FEW items do have FEES:

$10 each : Hard drive removal and destruction

$15 each : Microwaves and copy machines

$20 each : Window AC units , Dehumidifiers, mini fridges, CRT/Flat screen monitors

$25 each : Stoves, dishwashers, washers, and dryers

$35 each : Refrigerators and large freezers

CRT or Flat screen TVs:

$20 each - Under 29 inches

$40 each - 30 to 49 inches

$60 each - 50-60 inches or any size Wooden/Projection

Additional fees may apply for TVs over 60 inches

Please note, we are unable to take batteries or light bulbs at the event. Please remove all batteries from devices before disposal. These items can be brought to the Resource Solutions facility at 5493 Express Circle, Madison WI 53704

Please direct questions to Resource Solutions at 608-244-5451 or custserv@recyclethatstuff.com

† At the event, pink/purple/blue insulation board and styrofoam can be accepted only if it is clean, dry, and free from tape, stickers, labels, tool packets, desiccants, cold packs, or any other contaminants. Food containers must be washed and grease free. Cardboard can be accepted if it is corrugated. Paperboard, such as cereal or food boxes, cannot be accepted.

* Items that are accepted for free: Computer Towers - Tablets / e-Readers - Power Cords - Cell Phones - Laptops - Audio Equipment Routers - Modems - Desktop Printers - Satellite Boxes & Dishes - Power Supplies - Telephones Game Systems - Christmas Lights - VCR / DVD / Beta Tape Players - iPods - Walkman's Sewing Machines - Scanners - Keyboards & Mice - Toasters - Instapots / Air Fryers Most small electronic devices - though we will not accept battery containing devices during event