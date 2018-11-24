A star saxophonist, composer, bandleader and educator in the jazz world, Sharel Cassity is also gaining wider notice after performing with a diverse range of artists. (Has anyone else played with both k.d. lang and Seth MacFarlane?) A two-night stand in Madison includes an evening with her Quartet on Friday; Saturday (Nov. 24, 8 pm), features Cassity’s newest ensemble, Elektra, which remains based in jazz and improvisatory flights but also incorporates elements of hip-hop, rock, electronica and whatever else takes the group’s fancy.