media release: Dark Horse ArtBar presents presents a night of live electronic music fused with poetry featuring ELEMENTS on Friday April 1, 2022. Elements is a three-piece electronica music group from Madison that fuses the organic with the synthetic. The band is pleased to perform for the first time at Dark Horse ArtBar and looks forward to a night of chill down-tempo edm grooves, zero-gravity futuristic psychedelia music and fun!

Band members include: Jeff Clarke (Sweet Delta Dawn), Mike Kuehl (Stereo Side Effect), and Adam Gregory Pergament (aka FlowPoetry). Live instrumentation, looping, sampling, vocals, full production, and intelligent lighting...Elements is sure to enlighten and en-trance. "Intriguing mind-altering music welded to poetry!" raves Isthmus (Madison). "Courageous and organically fused…honest and holds the mood of a Shaman performing cleansing rituals.", declares Local Playlist (Milwaukee). “…We loved your freeform style!”, writes WZRD Chicago 88.3FM (Chicago). "You will not want to miss out on this show.", states The Spaceship.tv (Madison). "Makes the relationship between words and music feel new again. Carves out a tribal, ambient, dreamy vibe.... ", states Isthmus (Madison).

This show is 21+ with No Cover at the Door.