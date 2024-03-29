Elements, Flow Gnosis, DJ Instant Cash, Noise, Acideon

media release: The Crucible Presents :LIQUID:DARK:

Join us for the third edition of this incredible event! :LIQUID:DARK: highlights some of the most entertaining DJs in the region. Featuring DJs from Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois.

This event features everything from Psytrance to Techno! Also featuring Go Go dancers, custom light show and visuals!

Beats drop at 9 pm and will go all night! This edition of :LIQUID:DARK: features

Elements from Madison, WI

Flow Gnosis from Waukesha, WI

Dj Instant Cash from Chicago, IL

Noise from Minneapolis, MN

Acideon from Madison, WI

9 pm $10