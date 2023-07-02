Elements, Sloth Brigade, Reconsiderate, Axion

× Expand Alexander Patrick Jones Elements

media release: "Electric Sundays," hosted by Elements. Free.

ELEMENTS is a three-piece group touring out of Madison that creates music by fusing organic sounds with synthetic. Featuring live instrumentation and vocals, looping, sampling, full production, and intelligent lighting, ELEMENTS is sure to enlighten and entrance. Members: Jeff Clarke, Mike Kuehl, FlowPoetry

https://linktr.ee/ ElementsMusicProducers

https://fb.watch/b137Ff1Q0U/

https://facebook.com/ events/s/downtown-madison- presents-elem/313775580937873/

*** "Intriguing mind-altering music welded to poetry!"- Isthmus weekly (Madison)

*** "Makes the relationship between words and music feel new again. Carves out a tribal, ambient, dreamy vibe.... " - Isthmus (Madison)

*** "Courageous and organically fused…honest and holds the mood of a Shaman performing cleansing rituals." - Local Playlist (Milwaukee)

*** “…We loved your freeform style!” -WZRD Chicago 88.3FM (Chicago)