ONLINE: Elf the Musical Jr.

press release: The Watertown Players have two productions available for viewing via the internet this December. Elf the Musical Jr, performed by the Watertown Players Youth and Children’s Theater will finish its run with performances on Saturday, December 19 at 7:00 pm and Sunday, December 20 at 2:00 pm. This show is online and may be viewed on your computer or other electronic devices. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.showtix4u.com/ event-details/40123 for $12.00 plus handling fee.

A Wizard of Oz Christmas, is the annual Octagon House Christmas Show and is also available for viewing via the internet this December. This show is usually performed Thanksgiving weekend at the Octagon House. However this year the show has been available online since December 1 and will be available to watch online, every day until January 1, 2020. This show has four casts and tickets can be purchased for $9.00 plus handling fee for each show.

Yellow Cast: Eve Stiff, Amber Ledbetter, Maggie Oestrich, Kennedy Grulke, Jennie Ortega, Adaline Nass, Trey Budreau, Kaliyah Budreau, Mackenzie Lenz, and Aliviah Walsh. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/43498

Emerald Cast: Eve Stiff, Elizabeth “Elly” Fiedler, Luke Gantner, Kennedy Grulke, Jennie Ortega, Adaline Nass, Trey Budreau, Kaliyah Budreau, Mackenzie Lenz and Aliviah Walsh

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/43500.

Red Cast: Leysa Miner, Amber Ledbetter, Lucy Groeler, Ellie Wilhelm, Jennie Ortega, Adaline Nass, Eleanor Nass, Layla Turner, Mackenzie Lenz and Kate Wilhelm

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/43501.

Silver Cast: Leysa Miner, Elizabeth “Elly” Fiedler, Sarah Hafenstein, Ellie Wilhelm, Jennie Ortega, Adaline Nass, Eleanor Nass, Layla Turner, Mackenzie Lenz, and Kate Wilhelm.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/43502.

Be sure to check the Watertown Players Inc facebook site for information about upcoming events in 2021.