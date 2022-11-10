press release: Stoughton Village Players is pleased to announce the first community theater production of Elf, the Musical in south-central Wisconsin. Performances are Nov. 10, 11, 12 and 17, 18, 19 at 7:30 with a matinee on Nov. 13 at 2:00. All shows are at the Stoughton Village Players Theater, 255 E. Main St, Stoughton. Tickets are available at: StoughtonVillagePlayers.com with Thursday/Sunday tickets at $16 and Friday/Saturday tickets at $18.

The plot follows the cherished Christmas movie closely telling the story of Buddy, a human mistakenly raised by elves at the North Pole. He learns about his father who lives in New York and is not happy to learn that he has a son who thinks he’s an elf. Buddy is an innocent in the big city as he encounters commercialism, big city craziness and an inexplicable (in his eyes) lack of Christmas spirit.

Buddy falls in love with a young woman who is curious about who he is and why he loves the holiday so much. Buddy’s goals are to help Santa complete his appointed rounds in a jaded world, join his new family and help the world be a happier place.

This show ran on Broadway in its current musical format from 2010-2013 and has been touring since then. The music and dance numbers add a new element to this classic story as audiences have attended to help them get into the Christmas spirit.