Eli B, Nono, Bang, SpellRed, DJ Pain 1

media release: Join Urban Community Arts Network February 23rd, 2024 for "UCAN Quarterly" at High Noon Saloon!

This event will feature live Hip-Hop performed by Eli B, Nono, Bang, SpellRed, and DJ Pain 1 from 8:00 P.M. 'til 11:00 P.M.

$10 Advance, $15 Day of Show.

To learn more about Urban Community Arts Network, visit www.ucanmadison.org