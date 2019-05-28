Elijah Holbrook, Colin Bowden, Regan Niemala, Esteban Touma, Charlie Kojis, Will Byrd, Jake Snell

press release: A night of a bunch of funny weirdos hanging out and telling jokes into a microphone. Hosted by Tennessee comic now living in Madison Will Byrd and opened by the musical and comedic stylings of co founder of Madison Comedy Week Jake Snell.

Featured comics: Elijah Holbrook, Colin Bowden, Regan Niemala, and:

Esteban Touma, A regular emcee at The Comedy Club , Esteban is the host of The Moth in Madison, has been featured on NPR, has contributed to Wisconsin Public Radio, and has opened for nationally recognized comedians such as Chris Redd, Rory Scovel, Michelle Wolf, Wyatt Cenac, and Judd Apatow, who called him “hilarious” (although he was probably just being nice).

Closing the show is the very funny Charlie Kojis. Charlie performs throughout the Midwest and has opened for comedians who include Tig Notaro, Gary Gulman, and Michael Che. He was the winner of Madison's Funniest Comic Competition at Comedy on State in 2016.