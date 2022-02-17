Elise Nicole, Annie Emmenegger, Sophia Landis

Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret, Spring Green 137 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

media release: Tim Eddy curates the Slowpoke Songwriters Round series, featuring singer/songwriters from the Driftless Area. Support local artists by joining us for a night of original music with several songwriters, all on the stage together, sharing their music round robin style.

No cover, but tips for artists are always welcome. If you would like to take part on stage, please contact Tim Eddy.

Info

Music
608-588-0242
