Elizabeth Bearden, Nan Enstad, Keisha Lindsay, Jenna Loyd, Aili Tripp, Mark Varenschi, Monica White

press release: A Room of One's Own is honored to welcome the the sixth Annual Feminist Faculty Book Party! This year, we convene to celebrate the recently released work of Elizabeth Bearden, Nan Enstad, Keisha Lindsay, Jenna M. Loyd, Aili Mari Tripp, Mark Varenschi, and Jacqueline-Bethel Mougoué!

The Feminist Faculty Book Party brings together faculty authors from UW-Madison and other local colleges who have published books in the current academic year for libations, admiration, and most of all, BOOK CAKE. Started in 2014 by Ellen Samuels of the UW-Madison Department of Gender and Women’s Studies, this annual tradition is an occasion to celebrate the intellectual, creative, and political labor of local feminist faculty and to share the love with the Madison feminist community. We define feminist broadly and intersectionally to include work in gender, queer, trans, ethnic, critical race, and disability studies. If you don’t know what book cake is, come to the party to find out!