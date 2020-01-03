press release: Brix Cider is excited to host Elizabeth Mary Music in Mount Horeb! Elizabeth has been pursuing her musical dreams since growing up on a dairy farm in Iowa. Her songs are now played on popular country music stations, and she has taken her act to the main stage where she's opened for some big names in country music. She'll be joined at this show by her duo partner Paul Schluter of the Foo Foo Dolls and Last Crack.