media release: Salon Piano Series is pleased to announce, in honor of our 10th anniversary, the inauguration of a new House Concerts series. This project is in addition to our main concert series and shines a spotlight on the remarkable emerging artists in our community.

These one-hour recitals are offered in the intimacy of a home setting, on a beautifully restored piano, and exalt and promote the artistry and musicianship of remarkable young players, who each receive a scholarship from Salon Piano Series. Performances are repeated at the Madison Youth Arts Center, reaching young musicians across the city.

Concerts take place in homes in and around Madison. Purchase tickets online or at Farley's House of Pianos. Very limited tickets are available to each performance, so purchase your tickets before they sell out. Tickets are $35. Service fees apply.

Sunday, June 9, at 3:00pm

Home of Joe & Beth Testa, 4117 Mandan Crescent, Madison, WI 53705

Max Capacity: 12

Elizabeth Vaughan is a current DMA student in piano performance and pedagogy under the tutelage of professors Jessica Johnson and Christopher Taylor. She received her master’s degree in piano performance from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, master’s in viola performance from Roosevelt University, and bachelor’s degree in vocal performance from Lawrence University.

She has performed as a solo pianist with the UT-Knoxville Symphony Orchestra and Lawrence University Symphony Orchestra. She is a first place winner of the MTNA Young Artist Competition in the states of Tennessee and Wisconsin, and second place winner in the MTNA East Central Division. In the 2023-2024 season, Elizabeth Vaughan performed both with UW-Madison’s Symphony Orchestra and Wind Ensemble as the winner of both of their ensembles’ concerto competitions.

Elizabeth is on the faculty at the Music Institute of Chicago, where she serves as a teacher and collaborative pianist. She is also a singer with the Chicago Symphony Chorus.