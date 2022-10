media release: On December 14, 2012, a gunman killed twenty first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Ten years later, New York Times feature writer Elizabeth Williamson’s Sandy Hook: An American Tragedy and the Battle for Truth investigates the aftermath, when a group of Sandy Hook families confronted a frenzy of online denial and conspiracy, in a portent of the struggle over truth and facts that today threatens American democracy.