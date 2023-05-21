Elkhorn Flea Market

2023 dates: 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM, May 21, June 25, August 13, September 24

media release: Welcome to the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market! You've obviously got the "antique bug" just like us. In fact, that's how the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market began in 1982. A set of collectors and antique dealers saw potential in a perfect setting at the Walworth County Fairgrounds for the start of something big.

Not that you'd know it back then, when a good day was more than fifty dealers per show. Add another zero and you've got our current average of over 500 dealers!

They bring with them a wide range of merchandise from furniture in the rough to fine refinished, glassware to pottery, advertising to linens, decoys to dolls, and everything else in between. Besides seasoned show dealers, grandpa's attic might show up in the back of a truck! The pickin' is great, and so are the people.

So come on out for a real antiquing experience this season. No cyberspace here! Get a good look at what you want. Talk with our wonderful dealers. Ponder a decision over some great food…and go home happy!