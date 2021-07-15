Elkhorn Ribfest

media release: Come join us in 2021 for 4 days of unbelievably delicious, mouthwatering barbecue and high quality entertainment located on the beautiful Walworth County Fairgrounds. This event features world renowned professional BBQ champions, back yard grillers, great entertainment, an artisan village and so much more. Not only will you experience some of the best BBQ in the world, but there will be other fun enriching experiences. After you have had your fill of food, kick back and enjoy some live music and a cold beer or two. And don't forget about the carnival rides!

Music:

Thursday, July 15: Hairbanger's Ball, Too Hype Crew, The Spectaculars

Friday, July 16: 7th Heaven, Rockstar Rodeo ft Nashville Recording Artist Kelly Daniels, D'Lite Duo, Karen Shook & The Shakers, Jonny Lyons & The Pride (Johnny Cash Tribute/Elvis/Rockabilly)

​

Saturday, July 17: Bella Cain, Karma Committee, The Cheap Shots, House of Music, Dueling Pianos

Sunday, July 18: Cherry Pie, Hillbilly Rockstarz, Altered Five; Walworth County Idol

Featuring BBQ Vendors

Aussom Aussie - Pittsburgh, PA

BBQ King Smokehouse - Woodstock, IL

BBQ'D Productions - Third Lake, IL

Cowboy's BBQ - Weatherford, TX

Desperado's BBQ - Hinkley, OH

Howling Coyote BBQ - Chicago, IL

Johnson's BBQ - Chesapeake, VA

Just North of Memphis - Annadale, MN

Mr. Greens BBQ - Oak Creek, WI

Salt Creek BBQ - North Aurora, IL