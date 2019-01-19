Ella Cinders

press release: Overture’s Duck Soup Cinema silent film series is nationally known for providing an authentic silent film experience in the historic Capitol Theater, which celebrated its 90th anniversary in January 2018. Film showings include vaudeville entertainment with an emcee, door prizes and a classic feature film with live organ accompaniment on the theater’s original 1928 Grand Barton Organ.

Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, 2 & 7 p.m.: This 1926 reimagining of the Cinderella story stars Colleen Moore.