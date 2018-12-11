press release: Winter Cycle: Tuesday, December 11, 2018-Sunday, March 3, 2019

Reception | Friday, January 11, 2019, 6-8 p.m.

Gallery I – Ellen Hall & Angelica Contreras

Hall and Contreras are both painters who create rich compositions that embody a moment or feeling. Influenced by imagery from many cultures, Contreras uses paint and mixed media to create figures and the environments they reside in. Hall explores the color, depth, light, and energy of varied spaces within the natural world.