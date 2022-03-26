Ellen Kort Celebration

media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory invites you to the dedication of the Kort Mezzanine, on Saturday, March 26 2022 starting at 6 PM. The Kort Mezzanine is a gift from Diane Ballweg in honor of her friend Ellen Kort, Wisconsin's first Poet Laureate who taught that every creation has a kernel of truth. The dedication will include a celebration of Ellen's life and work and a special reading with poets Bruce Dethlefsen, Ronnie Hess, Oscar Mireles, Andrea Musher, Margaret Rozga, and Angie Trudell Vasquez. This evening of poetry and refreshments is free and open to the public.