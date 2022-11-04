Ellie Jackson & Charles Payne

$8 ($5 ages 6-12)

press release: This installment of The Canopy Sessions is offered in collaboration with Out There Series, an ongoing opportunity for Midwest poets and experimental musicians to share their unique experiences of sound in distinct locations notable for their local history. The series is meant to reflect interconnections between environmental and artistic ecosystems, creating a meditative atmosphere where the sound of birdcall is as vital as guitar. An Out There gathering is a chance to foster deep listening, nurturing appreciation for the sounds that nature provides and supporting them with mellow musicality and poetry.

Ellie Jackson delivers determined vulnerability and emotional exploration through guitars, stories, amplification and a careful balance of harmony and dissonance. Her work is rooted in Americana, but also crosses genres into rock, pop, and folk sensibilities. Ellie's unmistakable presence and energy command close attention.

Charles Payne won Arts Literature Laboratory’s inaugural ALL Originals Prize for his poems “Dead End” and “Dinner with a Pig.” This was his first national publication. Charles Payne is a Madison transplant, a certified teacher, and a self-taught social artist from Michigan. As a child, he loved hearing the sound of Paul Harvey’s voice, their innate ability to describe every intricate detail truly inspired Charles to tell stories himself. And, yes, Charles can’t wait to give you the rest of the story.