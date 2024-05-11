Ellie Martin Jazz Quartet

$15 ($10 adv.).

media release: Ellie Martin is a jazz vocalist, and a singer-songwriter with a PhD in jazz studies, who performs a wide variety of repertoire from Brazilian music, American Songbook, Bebop, as well as her original compositions. A fearless improviser, Ellie delivers songs with individuality, passion, and honesty. Career highlights include performing at the Pittsburgh Jazz Festival, the Sunset Jazz Festival, and the Michigan Jazz Festival. She was the featured vocalist with the National Arab Orchestra in San Antonio Texas, and performed alongside jazz luminaries Geri Allen, Terri Lynne Carrington, Esperanza Spalding, the New York Voices, Jon Hendricks, and Afro Blue. Ellie's debut solo album Verdant was released in May of 2023 to positive reviews both nationally and internationally. The project is a collection of original compositions that reflect on her experiences as a mother, a woman, and a cancer survivor.