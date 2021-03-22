ONLINE: Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue

press release: Winter Words is a public play-reading series where APT artists explore new-to-APT plays, some of which may someday make their way to our stages. This popular series is, of course, typically held in the Touchstone Theatre. But this year, Zoom is where it's at. So while the format may be different, these readings still teem with the raw energy of an early table read, produced for you with just one day of rehearsal.

Each reading will be followed by a talk back with the actors and artists.

Tickets are $15, and go on sale February 8 at 10:00 am CST. They are available for purchase only online. If you need assistance with your order, email the APT Box Office at boxoffice@americanplayers.org.

Please note: Unlike APT's earlier Zoom series, these readings are one-time events and must be viewed live. Readings begin at 7:00 PM CST on the dates below.

March 22: Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue

By Quiara Alegría Hudes; directed by Melisa Pereyra.

“…a well-crafted, lyrical piece of writing with a good deal of formative interest and a skilled juxtaposition of epic matters with the little stuff that informs our everyday.” – The Chicago Tribune

Elliot, a young soldier, follows in the military footsteps of his father and grandfather before him by going to war in Iraq. When he returns home, injured and questioning everything, Elliot must pierce the bubble of silence around his family’s legacy of service to get to the soul of his family and his heritage. A lyrical exploration of three generations of a Puerto Rican family by Pulitzer Prize winner and Tony Award nominee Quiara Alegría Hudes (In the Heights, Water by the Spoonful)