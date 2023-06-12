media release: Join A Room of One's Own Bookstore and the Wisconsin Book Festival for a live, in-person event at The Barrymore Theatre with Elliot Page for Pageboy, his debut memoir.

This event is free and open to the public. This is a ticketed event, tickets will be available next week on this page.

Copies of Pageboy will be distributed for free to all attendees courtesy of a gift from the Cheryl Rosen Weston Estate.

ABOUT THE BOOK

The Oscar-nominated star who captivated the world with his performance in Juno finally shares his truth.

“Can I kiss you?” It was two months before the world premiere of Juno, and Elliot Page was in his first ever queer bar. The hot summer air hung heavy around him as he looked at her. And then it happened. In front of everyone. A previously unfathomable experience. Here he was on the precipice of discovering himself as a queer person, as a trans person. Getting closer to his desires, his dreams, himself, without the repression he’d carried for so long. But for Elliot, two steps forward had always come with one step back.

With Juno’s massive success, Elliot became one of the world’s most beloved actors. His dreams were coming true, but the pressure to perform suffocated him. He was forced to play the part of the glossy young starlet, a role that made his skin crawl, on and off set. The career that had been an escape out of his reality and into a world of imagination was suddenly a nightmare.

As he navigated criticism and abuse from some of the most powerful people in Hollywood, a past that snapped at his heels, and a society dead set on forcing him into a binary, Elliot often stayed silent, unsure of what to do, until enough was enough. Full of behind the scenes details and intimate interrogations on sex, love, trauma, and Hollywood, Pageboy is the story of a life pushed to the brink. But at its core, this beautifully written, winding journey of what it means to untangle ourselves from the expectations of others is an ode to stepping into who we truly are with defiance, strength, and joy.

Elliot Page is an Academy Award-nominated actor, a producer, a director, and a writer who currently stars in the hit series THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY.