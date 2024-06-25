Elmore Lawson

media release: Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs and enjoy the wonderful entertainment with us! Oudoors concert on the green next to DeForest Area Public Library. Rain location: Library Community Room.

Find your groove, learn rhythms and drumming, and create music.

Elmore will introduce people of all ages to the Djembe drum as well as other percussions and encourage them to explore the sounds they can make with the different instruments. He teaches the basics of drumming and how to participate in a drum circle, including rhythms, chants, call and response and solo phrases.

Participants then explore playing together and individual expression. The focus is on how to work as a group and listen to each other to create music in the circle. The focus is on playful expression.