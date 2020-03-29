Eloquence & Eminence
UW Extension Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: The Division of Continuing Studies, the Institute on Aging, and the Anonymous Committee are proud to sponsor the 26th annual award-winning series of Sunday afternoon lectures by retired UW faculty known for their teaching excellence and scholarship. Enjoy refreshments after the lecture.
March 29, 2020 – Alan Knox (School of Education), “Paths to Life Long, Wide, Deep Learning”
UW Extension Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
