Else (album release), Help Desk, Line of Outcasts

BarleyPop Live 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Celebrate the release of {ELSE}'s second album, "Through What We Know"! We'll be joined by Help Desk (Madison) and Line of Outcasts (Milwaukee).

Linup:

- Line of Outcasts, https://www.facebook.com/lineofoutcasts/

- Help Desk, https://www.facebook.com/HelpDeskband/

- {ELSE}, https://www.facebook.com/ElseTheBand/

Stay tuned for more details on promos and special offers. We've worked our asses off on this and are ready to party our asses off with all you fine folk. Preview a couple songs at  https://elsetheband.bandcamp.com/album/through-what-we-knew-preview.

BarleyPop Live 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
