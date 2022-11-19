media release: “Elton & Billy – The Tribute” is the ultimate live experience in the music and the spectacle of the legendary piano men! This is not your average tribute concert. This is a full-on tribute experience for all the senses featuring three hours of music by two of the most influential and important artists of our time, Elton John and Billy Joel!

Enjoy a show of chart-topping hits that span decades. Explore the decadence of the 70’s with the “Rocket Man” himself. Let the “Piano Man” take you on a walk down the streets of 1980’s New York. From yellow brick roads to Italian restaurants, it’s all here!

This is the closest that you will come to seeing these two stars together on stage, face to face. Andy Anderson (Elton John) and Tony Bohnenkamp (Billy Joel) bring the fantastic music and iconic personalities to life with spot-on performances, accompanied by outrageous outfits that’ll make you think you’re seeing the real thing. With the backing band of Nick Borrer, Joe Kiplinger and Sam Mogerman, you will enjoy the rock ‘n roll concert you’ve been waiting for!

Come be a part of the ultimate live experience with the music that influenced and defined generations. From “Bennie and the Jets” to “Only The Good Die Young,” this show has everything you will ever need to see and hear from these two legends. You’ll love the spectacle

that is “Elton & Billy – The Tribute!”