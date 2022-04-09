Elvehjem Neighborhood Association

press release: We will be holding our Annual Meeting on Saturday, April 9, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church at 10am, This is a great opportunity to meet the board, learn about all the things the ENA does, and get a chance to meet many of your elected officials including Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. Coffee and donuts will be provided; we look forward to seeing you there!

With the year starting, now is a great time to join the ENA, or to renew your membership for 2022. Your contribution helps the association provide a wide range of valuable activities and community events and services. Events like the Egg Hunt, 4th of July Celebration, and Holiday in the Park are only possible with your support. Help us keep the Elvehjem neighborhood one of the greatest places to be!

Click here to join or renew your membership!